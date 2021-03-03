Render Token Market Cap Reaches $36.72 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00781955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

