Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $492.78

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.78 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90). Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 39,362 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 529.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

