Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Renewable Energy Group worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

