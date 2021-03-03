Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 9.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $75.52. Approximately 1,310,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,137,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

