Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $7.72. Renren shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 200,670 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Get Renren alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.