Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $7.72. Renren shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 200,670 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.