Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading 5% Higher

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.05. 13,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 3,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

