Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,101. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

