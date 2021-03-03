Repsol’s (REPYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,101. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

