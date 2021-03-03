Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.00

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 1670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

