Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $82.14 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00781500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.