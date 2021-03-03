Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

