Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 4,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.