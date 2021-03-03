Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 3rd (ABNB, ADBE, ANF, BGS, CLBS, CLOV, DIN, FUBO, HPE, IRIX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 3rd:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Truist from $154.00 to $180.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $523.00 to $523.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $33.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price target boosted by Brookline Capital Management from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by Truist from $92.00 to $100.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $20.00.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $12.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $67.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc..

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $77.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Truist from $116.00 to $95.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $34.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Truist from $320.00 to $355.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $47.00.

