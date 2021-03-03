Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP):

3/1/2021 – IPG Photonics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $177.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $177.00.

2/17/2021 – IPG Photonics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/17/2021 – IPG Photonics had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics is well-positioned to gain from increasing demand across electric vehicle battery processing and advanced applications. Robust uptick in demand for devices used in the medical industry also augurs well. Continued momentum in higher power products in core materials processing domain and strength in new solutions are expected to bolster the top line along with strength in its fiber & diode lasers, fiber amplifiers and transceivers portfolio. The company is also witnessing solid bookings growth in China. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, soft demand for welding, cutting and marking applications along with challenging business environment owing to global economic downturn amid coronavirus induced crisis, remains a headwind. The company provided bleak guidance for fourth-quarter revenues.”

IPGP opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.32.

Get IPG Photonics Co alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.