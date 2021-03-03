Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Provention Bio (PRVB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB):

  • 3/1/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/22/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
  • 2/13/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
  • 2/4/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “
  • 1/4/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

