Research Analysts Set Expectations for Precigen, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 90.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

