Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) recently:

2/25/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $234.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $234.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00.

2/18/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/11/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. "

2/10/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

1/11/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $231.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.71. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,520,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

