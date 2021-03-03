ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RSLS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

