Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.62.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

