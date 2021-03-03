Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RMGGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 24,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. Resolute Mining Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

