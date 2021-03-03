Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,447.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $23,447.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.