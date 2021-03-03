Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.71

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 84934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,866 shares of company stock worth $29,412,627. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $155,511,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $76,539,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,770,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

