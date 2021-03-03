REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

