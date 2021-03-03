Reviewing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Analog Devices alerts:

This table compares Analog Devices and Summit Wireless Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 9.86 $1.22 billion $4.91 30.52 Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 16.21 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Analog Devices and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 7 17 0 2.71 Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $154.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.92%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 21.79% 15.51% 8.50% Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It also provides power management and reference products for power management and conversion applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. The company serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.