Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $12.40. Revlon shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 295,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

