Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.49

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.49 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.37). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 616,537 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of £35.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

