Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

Shares of RVMD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,314. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

