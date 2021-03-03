Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Down 6.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 541,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 621,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

