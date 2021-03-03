Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.