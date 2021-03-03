REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.80

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $98.58, with a volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $590.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

