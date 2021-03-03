Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $192.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $927.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

