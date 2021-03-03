Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits Market Cap of $701,354.31

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $167.03 or 0.00326121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $701,354.31 and approximately $250,880.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

