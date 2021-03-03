Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 171,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

