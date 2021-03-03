Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Down 10.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 4,921,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,267,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $647.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 174,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

