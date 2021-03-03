RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,956. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.11. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

