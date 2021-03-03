RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $334.34 and last traded at $337.10. Approximately 1,656,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 831,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.38 and a 200 day moving average of $328.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock worth $50,218,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

