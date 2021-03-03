Rise Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52,350.00 (RISE)

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Rise Protocol has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Rise Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.44 or 0.00036218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $52,350.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00147250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000135 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 111,228 coins and its circulating supply is 86,627 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

