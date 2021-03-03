River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Down to $213.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78), but opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68). River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at GBX 205.30 ($2.68), with a volume of 42,820 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.