RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 58,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

