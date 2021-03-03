Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,400. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

