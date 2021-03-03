Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

