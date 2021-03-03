Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RKT stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

