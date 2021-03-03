Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

