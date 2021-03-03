Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Down 7%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 983,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,296,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 17.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.