Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.43. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 189,883 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.14 million and a PE ratio of 16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.