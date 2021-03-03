Ronald S. Foundation Lauder Sells 10,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of EL stock remained flat at $$289.54 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,484. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.