Ronald S. Foundation Lauder Sells 10,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.71, for a total transaction of $2,917,100.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EL stock remained flat at $$289.54 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,484. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

