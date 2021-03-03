ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $854,943.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 5% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $854,943.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.00446081 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.