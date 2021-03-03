Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROOT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Root stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42. Root has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

