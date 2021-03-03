Rope Price Tops $37.89 on Major Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Rope token can currently be purchased for about $37.89 or 0.00074048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $8,139.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

