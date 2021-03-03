Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.57.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $381.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.54. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

